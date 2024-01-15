Multiple crashes left many semi-trucks off the highway or jackknifed

Photograph provided by Oklahoma Department of Transportation, image taken at 5:41 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2024.

MIAMI, Okla. — Multiple crashes on Interstate 44 from Afton, Oklahoma to the Missouri state line left hundreds of motorists stalled for more than 14 hours, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The eastbound lane of the Will Rogers Turnpike was closed around 1 p.m. on Sunday and officially reopened around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 15. Hours of traffic congestion left the eastbound lane of the Will Rogers Turnpike backed up until early morning hours on Monday.

OHP released a statement on Monday before 11 a.m. the eastbound lane was closed for 21 hours.

The Weather Channel reported that 2.7 inches of snow fell in the Afton area with low wind chill values 21 degrees below zero.

Initially, OHP reported the eastbound lane at mile marker 324 east of Miami was closed due to a multi-vehicle collision involving several vehicles including several commercial vehicles with possible injuries.

The westbound lane was diverted by Missouri state troopers before entering Oklahoma to allow first responders to reach the crash scene.

Elizabeth Forrester, of Miami, and her husband left Miami at 2 p.m. headed for Springfield and traveled about seven miles when traffic came to a dead stop.

“Three or four semis (trucks) hit each other at mile marker 324 in the eastbound lane,” Forrester said.

One semi-truck was jackknifed and there was nothing left of the first semi-truck, she said.

“We were fortunate, we had no kids in the car,” Forrester said. “We were most upset that not a single emergency vehicle checked on anyone.”

Forrester said she called OHP only to get a recording they were closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Around 1:20 a.m. early Monday, the gridlock was dissolved, and the couple continued to their destination.

“It’s been clear sailing,” Forrester said.

For over 11 hours the couple was without food and water. They said they occupied the time in the below-freezing weather by playing games and watching movies on their cell phones.

“We drive an economy car and sitting there in traffic we used half a tank of gas,” Forrester said. “Lots of semis (trucks) ran out of gas, (motorists) couldn’t get past them.

Russell Eckerdt left his Grove home and was headed to Joplin to be at his job by 11 p.m. before he got entangled in the congestion.

As of 3:30 a..m., Eckert said he was still stuck in traffic.

“As far as you can see – all I see are trucks,” Eckerdt said. “Trucks in front of me and trucks in back of me.”

Eckerdt said seven tow trucks and OHP troopers were using the highway shoulder to travel on.

“I got on at the turnpike at the Afton exit around 9:45 (p.m.),” Eckerdt said.

The turnpike attendant said the eastbound lane was closed but had reopened.

Eckerdt traveled about 15 miles and was past Miami when traffic stopped. Around 3 a.m. traffic moved slowly for about 30 minutes and then stopped again near Quapaw, he said.

“It just stopped,” Eckerdt said.

Eckerdt said he had extra clothes and a blanket in his pickup truck – but no water.

“I’ve been playing on my phone and watching YouTube videos,” Ekerdt. “It beats staring at the back of a semi.”

The eastbound and westbound lanes were briefly opened around 8 p.m. but were forced to close for the second time due to ongoing issues with commercial motor vehicles stalling and blocking lanes, the patrol said.

Updates on northeast Oklahoma road conditions can be found here.