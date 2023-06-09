OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — “A lot of food insecurities, homeless people, we don’t turn anybody away if they say they need food, I get it for them,” said Cherry George, Community Health Worker.

One way attempts are being made to help feed Oklahoma is through the Ottawa County Farmers Market. Numerous efforts have been created at the farmers market to assist in lowering the amount of people that go hungry in the area. SNAP benefits are accepted, and they even go as far as to “double up” those dollars.

“That’s one thing that we’re hoping our farmers market is really helping people be able to add more back into their diet, especially with our SNAP program. We have the Double-Up Oklahoma, so it allows them to have up to $20 max on their SNAP that they want to use that night,” said Channa Morton, Dietitian.

Alice Strickland said although she is appreciative of the help, it’s still not enough.

“I only get a certain amount and it really doesn’t help at all but I’m grateful what I do get,” said

Strickland adds living close to the farmers market allows her to recieve fresh produce while also utilizing the programs offered at the farmers market.

“Very convent, I get fresh food and I can use it the way I want to,” said Strickland.

According to registered Morton, roughly 30 percent of Ottawa County is either at or below the poverty level, and their efforts to help those numbers include various programs, like a healthy food demo.

“I’m showing people how to select different types of lettuces, how to put those together to provide the most nutrition but also flavor, and then how to dress it as far as like with dressing, how to make a vinaigrette,” said Morton.