COMMERCE, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Northeast Oklahoma.

It happened just after 11 AM Wednesday morning at a residence on the corner of North Cedar Street in commerce.

Crews from Commerce, Quapaw, and Ottawa County all responded. They were able to get the fire contained in about 10 minutes.

Authorities say it was confined to the back portion of the house and everyone inside, including the pets, were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.