MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand Republic Army or “GAR” Cemetery in Miami hosted its annual Memorial Day service.

It’s very important that we continue this tradition and don’t forget our fallen veterans,” said Nancy Bro, G.A.R. Cemetery. “

“It’s just our honor and privilege to come out here every year and pay homage to the people, the veterans that gave their lives to, and sacrificed to share our freedoms, things we enjoy and we take for granted today. A lot of us that blessed enough that we didn’t have to give the ultimate sacrifice as a lot of ’em did,” said Eldon Johnston, veteran, American Legion.

“This is extremely important for our younger generation. Some of the legacies of these people are just being lost and forgotten, and the younger generation needs to understand that they have what they have today because of the freedoms and the sacrifices that these soldiers gave. And the ones today even are giving and dying so that we can have our freedoms. And it’s so incredibly important to teach the young,” said Nancy Bro, G.A.R. Cemetery, “And that’s why we bring the scouts in to try to educate them and, you know, teach them the true meaning of this holiday. It’s more than hotdogs and, you know, burgers.”