DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) says a fishing guide service recently caught a 67-pound male bighead carp in the Grand Lake area.

Fisheries biologists have asked skilled fishing guides for help in capturing invasive bighead carp out of the Grand Lake system, according to ODWC.

“Shout out to High Water Guide Service for reeling in this massive 67-pound male bighead carp!” said ODWC on Facebook. “They’ve gotten us a few now and we simply can’t appreciate it enough.”

Image courtesy Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Bighead carp captured out of the Grand Lake system will be used for ongoing research on this population.

If you find a bighead carp in the Grand Lake system, do not return it back to the water and report it to the Porter Office at 918-683-1031 or the Paddlefish Research Center at 918-542-9422.