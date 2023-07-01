GROVE, Okla. — With holiday weekend festivities underway on the water — local marina owners anticipate a busy weekend on Grand Lake — and folks can expect lower gas prices and a safe weekend.

AAA predicts nearly 51 million Americans will travel over the 4th of July weekend — setting a record number compared to 2022 reports.

“Honey Creek Landing Marina” located on Grand Lake in Grove is already gearing up for the anticipated number of boats on the water, this weekend.

The G-R-D-A partners with the marina to make sure people are able to have fun while remaining safe out on the lake.

Honey Creek Landing Marina operating partner – Kyle Berger – tells us this year, they are patrolling the waters heavily as he has already seen 8 G-R-D-A patrol boats in their area.

And he also tells us gas prices are lower than this year compared to previous years.

“We really look forward to seeing all our customers as happy as can be in the ship store. Getting to interact with them, find out where they’re from, how many years they have been coming to the lake. And fueling them up and putting them on their way so they can have a great safe weekend with their families,” said Kyle Berger, Honey Creek Landing Marina Operations Partner.

The Honey Creek Landing Marina is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.