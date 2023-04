OKLAHOMA — High winds brought on by severe weather are causing traffic hazards on parts of I-35, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

In a Facebook post, the agency shows two tractor trailers on their sides as a result from strong winds along southbound I-35 near mile marker 200. The agency added that I-35 from the Cimarron Bridge into Kansas has reduced visibility due to dust.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds in light of the weather events, and use caution around accident zones.