MIAMI, Okla. — New data has been released regarding the safety of a northeast Oklahoma stream. We sat down with local environmentalists who are warning Miami residents of the growing dangers associated with visiting Tar Creek.

“They could be exposed to heavy metals, primarily lead, and we know a lot about what lead does to children. We know what it does to every single cell in your body; it can harm the way children learn,” said Rebecca Jim, LEAD Agency Inc Co-Founder.

That’s exactly what officials with LEAD Agency Incorporated in Miami are out to prevent by sharing the results of a report recently done by the EPA focusing on a part of Tar Creek located directly behind the Miami Nursing Center.

“The latest report that EPA has finally done for us is showing that this place is still not ready for use. We’ve been one of the oldest Superfund sites in all of the nation, but they have failed to clean up the chat piles and the mine waste out of the floodplain,” said Jim.

There were 12 surface water samples, 20 sediment samples, and 24 surface soil samples collected from five swimming holes in the area. The data concluded high amounts of harmful metals and substances, like lead and arsenic, found behind the nursing center.

According to LEAD officials, these substances are being brought in from out of town.

“When it rains up in Kansas, and that water flows into the mine system, down here, we get acid mine water flowing out of the mines into Tar Creek and into Miami,” said Martin Liveley, LEAD Agency Inc Grand River Keeper.

And the harmful substances aren’t just in the water.

“They are found in the sediment in the stream, and they are found in the dirt along the creek-bed, in the creek-banks. So if you walk through there and walk home, and you have a little brother or sister who is still crawling in your home, then you are going to poison that child,” added Jim.

Officials strongly recommend parents keep their children completely clear of Tar Creek if possible.