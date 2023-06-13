NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — While July 4th is still a couple weeks out, there’s plenty of firework festivities planned well in advance in Oklahoma.

Take a look below for a list of firework displays in northeast Oklahoma:

  • June 21st Grove Mountain Movers Church
  • June 24th Welch Stockyards at dusk
  • June 30th Vinita Craig County Fairgrounds @ 7:30
  • July 1st Commerce High School
    • Horse Creek Fireworks – Horse Creek Resort across from Unfinished Bridge
    • Gran Tara by water @ 10
  • July 2nd Lake Eucha Green County Giggers @ 8
    • Monkey Island Fireworks Shangri-La Resort
    • Quapaw Pow-Wow Grounds
  • July 3rd Grove fireworks at Wolf Creek @ 6
    • Grove fireworks at Blue Buff Resort
    • Wyandotte Nation Pow-Wow Grounds @ 6:30
    • Grand Lake Fireworks Disney Spillway
    • Quapaw Downstream Casino
  • July 4th Jay Huckleberry Fireworks
    • Duck Creek Fireworks Arrowhead
    • Miami Fireworks Buffalo Run Casino

You can find more details for Grand Lake area festivities here.