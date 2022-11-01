GROVE, Okla. — A Grove sixth-grade student critically injured in a hayride accident is steadily improving, her mother said Tuesday.

Vinalee Follmuth is hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

Folllmuth fell head-first under the hayride trailer and due to her injuries is on a ventilator and has undergone several surgeries, said Jera Purchase, her mother.

“She just got out of surgery and the doctors say she is improving and getting better,” Purchase said.

A Go Fund Me account was set up to help defray travel expenses. As of Tuesday, almost $2,000 had been raised.

The hayride trailer was carrying 15 passengers. The crash occurred about two miles east of Grove on E. 310 Road and N. 650 Road.