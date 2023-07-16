GROVE, Okla. – Grand Lake’s Har-Ber Village Museum is expected to reopen this month after a Father’s Day storm damaged the 1900s-era frontier village.

The museum is expected to reopen on July 20 at 9 a.m. for regular tours, which are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The June 18 storm uprooted trees causing extensive damage to some of the buildings and exhibits at the museum prompting Har-Ber Village Museum directors to shut down the 55-year-old tourism site temporarily.

“It looked like a war zone,” Nicole Reynolds, ​Har-Ber Village Museum’s Executive Director on the aftermath of the June 18 storm

Strong 100-mph winds uprooted trees, demolished buildings and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes in northeast Oklahoma.

Within Har-Ber Village, 10 large trees were uprooted causing severe damage to the museum.

The museum’s drug store and barber shop log cabins sustained heavy damage, she said.

“We plan to open up those two cabins next year,” Reynolds said.

Six log cabins also were damaged during the storm, she said.

Overlooking Grand Lake’s shoreline, the frontier museum features original vintage buildings, including a schoolhouse, jail, medical office, courthouse and hanging gallows, a bank and a stagecoach inn. There are also authentic log cabins, mainly from Arkansas and Missouri.

Log cabins are outfitted with antiques, feather pillows, quilts, and cookstoves.

More than 5 million people worldwide have toured the 98 log cabins and 101 exhibits on the 50 acres comprising Har-Ber Village since 1968.

The free year-round Natural Trails reopened June 26 followed closely by the museum’s restaurant, Blue Cat Bistro, on June 29.

The museum was built by Harvey and Bernice Jones of Springdale, Ark. The couple combined their names for the museum’s name.

The old-fashioned church was the first building on the land. A popular wedding destination, a statue of Christ with arms extending beckons passing boaters.

The bricks used to construct the church are pre–Civil War and the pulpit came from the Zion Methodist Church in Springdale, Ark. and dates back to 1850.

For more information call (918) 786-6446.