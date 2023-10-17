Father's Day storm prompted festival to be rescheduled for Oct. 21

GROVE, Okla. — Har-Ber Village is hosting the Old Time Gathering and Music Festival with Contra Dance this weekend.

The music starts at 10:30 a.m. through 6 p.m., followed by Contra Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Har-Ber Village Event Center.

Under the Grand Lake Festivals and Jana Jae umbrella, the festival was originally planned for July 21-22. However, due to a storm that hit northeast Oklahoma on June 18, the festivities were canceled in July due to storm damage.

The festival will host three stage locations near Har-Ber Village’s Event Center.

Contra Dance is for all ages and no experience is necessary as the ‘Caller’ will teach the dances.

For more information about bands and a list of times, please click here.