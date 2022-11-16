The Sooner State became the 46th state to enter the union on November 16, 1907.

The struggles of our state – the Tulsa Massacre – the Dust Bowl – the Trail of Tears – have created strong Oklahomans. We put aside our differences and lend a helping hand to friends and strangers when Mother Nature sends a tornado in our path. We remember the innocent lives lost in the Oklahoma City bombing and we love to spar with our neighbors during Bedlam.

We are not perfect and in some ways, we have a long way to go – but today let’s celebrate what makes our state a wonderful place to call home.

An informal sampling of social media posts suggests some of the state’s best qualities.

American Indian culture, heritage and historical significance

Landscape diversity

Food – BBQ, Chicken Fried Steak, Fish

Oklahoman Standard, faith and values – its citizens always helping each other

Oklahoma Lakes – Grand, Cedar

Sunrises and sunsets

Oklahoma – the musical

Red dirt

Garth Brooks, Reba McIntire, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Toby Keith

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State football and OKC Thunder

Photograph of the crowd at the Carnegie Library in Guthrie for the governor’s inauguration Photograph of the eagle-quill pen and blotter used by President Theodore Roosevelt to sign the statehood proclamation Photographs courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society

Some interesting facts about Oklahoma.