GROVE, Okla. — Despite high fuel costs and a severe drought, those who spent their summer on the lake didn’t miss out. Roger Pelcher with H2O Sports Rental in Grove tells us they actually had one of the busiest summers yet.

“We were worried about the gas prices being high, but it just, it just really hadn’t affected us as much as we thought it would. I mean, I think, still, people were staying close to home and going to the lake versus going long distance someplace. So, it’s just been good for us,” said Roger Pelcher, Director Of Operations, H2O Sports Rental.

The high temperatures this summer even allowed the business to start its season earlier than normal. And the water levels never got too low on Grand Lake.

“We try to get in the water by first of April every year, but when the weather is good, we try to get in there earlier, and usually when do we capture an additional piece of business that we didn’t get the prior year, so it helps. And the weather this year has been really good, you know, we’ve had some rain, but most days have been good, so we’ve been on the water a lot. We got an early start this year,” said Pelcher.

Pelcher also believes they stayed busy during the COVID-19 pandemic for similar reasons.

“When it first started, it was going to affect us drastically, and it did, we probably lost a quarter of a million dollars worth of reservations in three weeks. But then all of a sudden, people figured out, ‘I can’t go out of town, I can’t get on an airplane because of all the restrictions, so let’s go to the lake!’ They can come up here, they can stay in their own private unit, they could take a boat out where they kept their family intact where they didn’t have to worry about it, so for us, it became a positive,” said Pelcher.