MIAMI, Okla. — A group of moms in Miami is increasing efforts to raise awareness for gun violence.

The first Friday in June is “National Gun Violence Awareness Day” — a way to call attention to a crisis that — according to the group, “Moms Demand Action” — takes an average of 120 lives, nationwide, every day.

“I think that when we have 120 lives lost on a single day and to have that is just tragic,” said Kit Waters, Local Group Leader for Moms Demand Action.

And the moms are raising awareness through the color “orange.”

Between now and Sunday — these women encourage people to wear orange to show their support.

“The reason we chose orange was chosen is because one that it is known to symbolize value for human life but two when you see hunters going out and wearing it they always have orange on. And that’s a way to kind of say hey I’m here I see you, you see me don’t shoot,” said Waters.

The movement began 10 years ago when a Chicago teenager, Hadiya Pendleton, was shot dead on a playground just one week after she performed at former President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade.

“Hadiya is the same age that my son is right now and my son has a bright future to go to college and to study. My heart goes out to the mothers. The fact that we are shooting people when they knock on a door or the wrong door,” said Waters.

The mothers hope the movement will be a way to help unite communities.

“I believe that when we come together as a community, when we start to get to know our communities, when we start seeing people as people instead of as enemies, then we actually end up better off. And I think that is something that has changed these past ten years,” said Waters.

To find out what local events are happening for gun violence awareness, text “ORANGE” to 6-4-4-3-3.