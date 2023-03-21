WYANDOTTE, Okla. — A Grove woman was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Paige Darian Martin, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol reported.

The patrol said Martin’s vehicle was traveling northbound on OK-10, when she lost control and went left of center and struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Kenton Jackson, 31, of Grove.

The patrol attributed the cause of the collision to unsafe speed on a wet roadway.

The fatality collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. on OK-10 approximately five miles south of Wyandotte, the patrol said.

Jackson was pinned for 15 minutes, the patrol reported. He was treated and released from Mercy Hospital with head and arm injuries and in good condition, the patrol said.