WYANDOTTE, Okla. – A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital in fair condition after rolling her car and being ejected from her vehicle in a one-car crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is withholding the driver’s name pending notification.

The 41-year-old driver was southbound on OK-10 and failed to negotiate a curve and departed the roadway, the patrol said.

The collision occurred on Friday morning around 2:30 a.m. on OK-10 about a mile east of Wyandotte.

‘The cause of the crash was determined to be unsafe speed, the patrol said.