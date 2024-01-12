GROVE, Okla. — First responders in Grove say they’re overwhelmed by the support voters showed them in this week’s election.

Tuesday, more than 62% of voters in Grove said “yes” to a 15-year, six-tenths of one percent sales tax increase to fund new police and fire stations.

Police Chief Mark Morris says his officers are working out of a building that’s more than 50 years old and in dire need of several updates, including a modern fire alarm system.

Dispatcher Karly Chase says the new building won’t just add comfort to dispatchers and officers but will enable them to better serve the community.

“There are times that we come in and we have to do inmate checks and everything, going throughout the jail. This new building is just going to be awesome for us because it’s going to be more dynamically set around the right way and make more sense for the flow of it,” said Chase.

Chief Mark Morris of the Grove Police Department emphasized, “I feel a great sense of responsibility to be a good steward of that money, to make sure that as we go through that process, we know that we’re getting the most bang for our buck and watching those dollars as we go through the process.”

He says the goal is to break ground on the new police and fire stations in January 2025, with a projected completion date of 18 months later.