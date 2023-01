GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week.

Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.

The company serves a wide swathe of the state, mostly in eastern and southwest Oklahoma.

Voters will decide on Tuesday, January 10th.