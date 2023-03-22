GROVE, Okla. — Grove students set out to change their community and raised over $60,000 for a local pregnancy center, smashing previous records in the process.

Changing Our World or C.O.W. is a student-led project that picked the Abundant Blessing Center as its charity to raise money for this year.

The goal was to raise $50,000 for the charity. With the parade of talent, fashion and dog shows, online auctions, a carnival, bake sale, and games, the group raised $63,064 shattering all previous fundraising efforts.

“I am still in shock and overwhelmed,” said Donna Allen, Abundant Blessing Center director. “I am so thankful for all the kid’s hard work.”

The Abundant Blessing Center is a community pregnancy ministry designed to help mothers and families. The center offers free pregnancy testing, limited medical care, adoption opportunities, parenting classes and counseling.

Allen said she plans to use the money for parenting classes.

“The curriculum along with certificates costs about $1,500,” Allen said.

Allen plans to add parenting classes centered on divorced, single and parents raising a child with a disability.

The center also dispenses diapers, formula, car seats and over-the-counter medication, including prenatal vitamins, she said.

“C.O.W. week is so fun for the students, but the biggest thrill is for them to see how much money was raised,” said Renae Dozier, assistant superintendent.

“Our students are compassionate and have the desire to change the world, but also a desire to help the youngest citizens in our community,” Dozier said.

“This shows how successful a project can be when it’s done for the right reasons,” Dozier said. “We don’t raise money to shine a light on ourselves but to help our community.”

Since its inception in 2017, C.O.W. Week has raised more than $100,000 for local charities.