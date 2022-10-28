GROVE, Okla. – The Grove School District received a $5.135 million grant that will aid the school in purchasing electric buses.

In the Four State area, eight schools received funds from the $1 billion Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

The multi-million-dollar grant will help Grove Schools purchase 13 school buses and 13 charging stations which will help accelerate the transition to zero-emissions vehicles.

Grove and El Dorado Springs, MO both received $5,135,000 in grant funds, the largest award in the area but also in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.

“The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program prioritized low-income, rural and Tribal communities,” said Superintendent Pat Dobson. “We hit the mark on all those criteria marks.”

The school has a student population of around 2,500 students. Some of the 13 daily bus routes cover from the Zena area located in central Delaware County to the Cowskin area which is near the Ottawa County border.

Part of the grant requirements is for Grove Schools to give up 13 diesel buses, Dobson said.

The plan is to give up the older buses, he said.

Dobson said the school is expecting the buses to be in place by August 2023.

With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA’s new Clean School Bus Program provides $5 billion until 2026 to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.

EPA solicited applications for $500 million through the program’s Clean School Bus Rebates as the first funding opportunity.

Below is a list of the school districts in the Four State are that received funding:

ARKANSAS

Alpena, $1,580,000

KANSAS

Caney Valley, $790,000

MISSOURI