Grove Shinning Star nominees: Crissy Nelson, Donetta Kerr and Ed Trumbull. Photograph provided by GEFFE and courtesy of Photography By Katherine

GROVE, Okla. – Grove teacher Donetta Kerr received the Grove Education Foundation for Excellence award at the organization’s annual fundraising gala.

The educational organization, known as GEFFE, was formed in 1997. For the past 26 years, GEFFE has given the Grove School District more than $1.5 million in classroom grants and the purchase of technology and books. This year’s gala raised $207,000 before expenses.

“We are so humbled by the generous support of our community,” said Kristi Wallace, GEFFE president. “Thanks to our donors, we’ve been able to give our teachers and administrators the tools they need to create an educational environment where students excel.”

The gala also raised money to help fund a new aviation class that will be offered at the high school next year, Wallace said.

“All of this would not be possible without those who support the GEFFE Gala and our foundation,” Wallace said. From those who sponsor a $25 library to those who spent $10,000 in the auction, it truly takes a village, and we are so thankful our village is so supportive.” Kristi Wallace, GEFFE president

SHINNING STAR NOMINEES

The Shining Star nominees are chosen from the inspiring list of educators that submitted grants and made a positive impact on their students’ education, Wallace said.

Kristi Wallace, GEFFE president and Donetta Kerr, Shinning Star recipient.

Photograph provided by GEFFE and courtesy of Photography By Katherine

With the help of GEFFE grants, Grove teachers are introducing innovative curriculums and programs that keep the students excited to learn and push them to higher learning, she said.

Kerr, a first-time Shining Star nominee, chose the “Hidden Treasure” for her project. Her project’s curriculum centered on “unlocking the hidden treasure of talents and passions in each Grove High School student,” Kerr said.

Donetta Kerr

The grant funded a heat press, Cricut equipment, cordless hot glue guns and various tools and crafting supplies. The items were heavily used to support the efforts of the Changing Our Ways Week philanthropy event which raised more than $60,000 for a Grove pregnancy center.

Other nominees were Ed Trumbull and Crissy Nelson.

Trumbull was nominated for the Shining Star Award for his grant “From Seed to Sale”. This greenhouse project is a staple for the community as well as Grove schools. Trumbull was a Shining Star Award winner in 2002 for the original greenhouse grant “How Does Your Garden Grow.” Trumbull has been a Shining Star nominee in 2006 and 2022.

Nelson was nominated for her grant “Operation Transformation: Dare to Theme”. This grant provides an opportunity for teachers to completely transform their classrooms into a fun and exciting learning environment. Nelson is the 2023 Grove Upper Elementary Site Teacher of the Year.

Grove’s Top Scholars were also announced at the gala. They are: