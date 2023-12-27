GROVE, Okla. —A bond issue will go before Grove residents next month to fund the construction of two public safety facilities.

“So we had one earlier this year for a property tax but got defeated,” said Mark Morris, Grove Police Chief.

Now the city is back for round two at the polls.

“The voters indicated to us that they didn’t want that on the property tax. They would prefer it on the sales tax,” said Morris.

City leaders say the effort is being driven by old buildings and growing safety concerns in two facilities.

“The Police Department moved in here in 1981, so it’s 40 plus years old. At that time, we had a staff of about nine people. Today, the city has grown of course, and it continues to grow. And we have a staff of about 33. So we’re running out of room, and the buildings are in pretty bad disrepair as well,” said Morris.

The second building of concern is the Fire Department’s headquarters.

Chief Morris says older buildings bring numerous maintenance issues.

“The water cascades over parts of the building. Over some of the electrical panels as well, you can see what appears to be like a white mold on the building. And so that’s problematic for us and our employees,” said Morris.

If passed, the 15-year sales tax increase will raise the current tax from 9.6 percent to 10.2 percent.

That’s the equivalent of a 60-cent increase for every one hundred dollars spent in retail, and the project in total will cost millions of dollars in funding.

“The estimated price tag on both the facilities is about 16.5 million. And I know that’s sticker shock to a lot of people, but well, what we want to get out there is we don’t know that the buildings are going to cost 16.5 million. We’re hoping that that price comes in quite a bit less,” said Morris.

Grove voters will decide the fate of the question on January 9.