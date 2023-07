Temporary closing does not effect medical helicopters

GROVE, Okla. — The Grove Regional Airport is temporarily closing its runway and taxiway from July 10 to Sept. 1.

Workers are rehabilitating the runway, and the taxiway pavement and providing lighting and signage, said Lisa Jewett, Airport Manager.

“Helicopters, including medical helicopters, will still be able to land at the airport,” Jewett said.

Improvements also include the airport’s drainage system, she said.

For questions or more information on the project call (918) 786-6150.