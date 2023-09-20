GROVE, Okla. — The Grove Regional Airport reopened Wednesday morning after being closed for several weeks for repairs and upgrades, said Manager Lisa Jewett.

Lisa Jewett, Grove Regional Airport Manager

The city closed the airport on July 10 so workers could rehabilitate the runway, the taxiway pavement and provide lighting and signage.

“The Grove Regional Airport is critical to many Grand Lake employers, the medical community as well as tourists traveling to and from Grove and those who own lake homes,” Jewett said.

Several companies in the Grove area such as Precision Communications, Jacobs Manufacturing, Malone Manufacturing, Applied Products and Ratcliff Ranch have aircraft for their businesses and base them at the Grove Airport, she said.

Built in 1960, the airport has 27 privately owned hangars and 20 T-hangars.