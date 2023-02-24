Grove Police Chief Mark Morris said scammers are using police officers names in con game

GROVE, Okla. — A money scam involving Grove police is circulating around the Grand Lake community.

Grove Police Chief Mark Morris said he has received numerous phone calls from residents about the scam.

“The caller is using the name of Grove Police officers and telling residents there is a warrant for their arrest and for them to send the caller a money gift card or they will be arrested,” Morris said.

“This is something we would never do,” Morris said. “This is false information.”

Morris said to contact the Grove Police Department at 918-786-6121 for more information.