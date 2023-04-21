GROVE, Okla. — Grove Police Chief Mark Morris confirmed a man and woman’s deaths on Friday at an affluent Grand Lake subdivision were possibly shooting-related.

Morris declined to release the names of the victims pending notification of next of kin.

The preliminary investigation shows a shooting happened at a Patricia Island residence. Morris declined to offer any additional details saying the shooting is under investigation.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was notified so they could process the crime scene, Morris said.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.