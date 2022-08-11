TULSA, Okla. – A Grove man pleaded guilty on Thursday to his involvement in a fatal 2019 retaliation shooting.

Cody Dewayne Buzzard, 28, pleaded guilty in United States Federal Court in Tulsa to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing and discharging a firearm.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Jerry Tapp, also of Grove, on Aug. 1, 2019.

Delaware County deputies found Tapp deceased in his front yard from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Tapp’s girlfriend sustained a gunshot wound to her arm.

Also charged in the slaying are James William Buzzard, 49, and Dakota Chase Buzzard, 20, both of Grove.

James William Buzzard

Dakota Chase Buzzard

Delaware County Sheriff’s investigators said at the time of Tapp’s death, the shooting was in retaliation for a 2015 incident in which Tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle driven by James Buzzard and wounded a juvenile girl.

Dakota Buzzard told Delaware County deputies when arrested, “I don’t know how many times I shot. When he (Jerry Tapp) fell to the ground, I walked up to him and shot him again,” according to a Delaware County District Court arrest affidavit. “Someone opened the front door and I shot at them, too.”

Dakota Buzzard told authorities he, James, and Cody Buzzard drove toward Tapp’s residence, parked up the road from the home, and waited for him to return from work. James Buzzard allegedly told his sons to retrieve a loaded .22 caliber rifle from the trunk of the car. Dakota stated that once Tapp drove by, the three men followed him to his home.

After Tapp stepped out of his vehicle, prosecutors allege the Buzzards aided and abetted one another to shoot and kill Tapp and then shoot his girlfriend, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s office.