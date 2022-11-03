GROVE, Okla. – A Grove man has died from injuries he sustained in an October truck crash in Rogers County.

Joseph Alan Littlebear, 33, died Oct. 27 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa from injuries sustained in the Oct. 15 crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Littlejohn was a passenger in a 2020 Freightliner that was northbound on S. 4220 Road near Inola. For an unknown reason the Freightliner departed the road to the right, overcorrected and struck a second vehicle that was traveling southbound, the patrol said.

The driver of the freightliner, Dave Cairns, 20, of Haskell, Okla. and the driver of the second vehicle, Harold Lee Scott, 22, of Webbers Fall were treated and released from St. Francis Hospital, the patrol reported.

Cairns’s condition as a driver is under investigation, the patrol reported.