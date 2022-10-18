According to most child experts, children can start enjoying ice skating as early as 2 years old.

GROVE, Okla. – Grand Lake is adding another water-based tourist attraction to its tacklebox of fun activities.

Grove city officials are bringing ice skating to Grand Lake just in time for the holiday season. The ice rink will be in downtown Grove, said Debbie Bottoroff, Grove city manager.

“We are still working on the logistics, but it will be in place by the first of December,” Bottoroff said. There will be ice skates to rent and a nominal fee to skate, she said.

“We hope to bring visitors to downtown Grove to enjoy the Christmas lights, shopping, eating and sipping on hot chocolate and ice skating.”

Bottorff said initially the city staff submitted the idea to the city’s Convention and Tourism Bureau to rent an ice skating ring. “It was discovered during research that it would be cheaper just to buy an ice-skating ring,” she added.

The $47,000 skating ring can be used for special events and the holiday season year after year.