Shopping Center to include Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Starbucks and Burke’s Outlet

GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents are getting a shopping mall.

For the past year, Grove city leaders have been negotiating with the Oklahoma City-based Foraker Company selling the 49,000-square-foot Grove Civic Center for $2.5 million. The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres.

The shopping center’s three anchor stores are Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less and Burke’s Outlet.

“There are plans for a Starbucks to have a separate building in the parking lot,” said Debbie Bottoroff, city manager.

Walmart, the previous business at the site, required a 50-year agreement to not have a competitor located on the property and had to approve any retail development.

“This is such exciting news for Grove and Grand Lake,” Bottoroff said. “This will generate new sales tax, which is what the city survives on.”

A new event center to replace the Grove Civic Center will be built at Wolf Creek Park.

Preliminary cost estimates several months ago were in the $7 million range, she said.

“We are researching grants and other financial options for construction,” Bottoroff said. “Once the financing and plans are finalized, we will begin construction.”

The City Council wants to keep the time between selling the civic center and building a new event center to a minimum, she said.

The Foraker Company have completed several similar projects in Oklahoma and Texas.