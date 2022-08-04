GROVE, Okla. – Grove city counselors scratched out an ordinance Tuesday allowing residents that live within the community’s city limits to own chickens.

The ordinance passed 4-0. City councilman Matt Henderson was not in attendance.

Prices of eggs and other food sources continue to skyrocket, said Debbie Bottoroff, Grove City Manager.

“Residents are allowed to house six backyard chickens for the production of eggs,” Bottoroff said. “But no roosters are permitted.”

USDA data analyzed by the Food Institute found prices were still up 129% when compared to June 2021.

A sampling of a dozen eggs at Wal-Mart showed the price ranged from $3.37 for large white eggs to $4.26 for organic large cage-free brown eggs.

“The ordinance prohibiting larger livestock like a horse or a cow still stands,” Bottoroff said.

Bottorff said neighborhood covenants trump the city ordinance.

“So if a person lives in a neighborhood with a covenant prohibiting chicks – the homeowner cannot have chickens,” Bottorroff said.

“Residents are also required to submit an application and obtain a building permit before building a chicken coop or run and before housing chickens.”

The chickens are to be housed in the rear yard of the property and must be kept in a chicken coop with an attached chicken run, according to the ordinance.

The chick coop must be designed to protect the poultry from predators and withstand adverse weather conditions, Bottoroff said.

A high-end chicken coop at Tractor’s Supply that will house six to eight chickens will set novice farmers back $500. Amazon has chicken coops and runs from $200 to $2,400.

The ordinance requires four square feet of floor space per chicken and nesting boxes consistent with the number of chickens kept. The chicken run needs to provide 10 square feet area per chicken, the ordinance states.