GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma Travel Industry Association Chairman Amanda Davis was recently named Grove Area Chamber of Commerce President.

Davis begins her new role on December 4.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity,” Davis said. “My immediate focus will be listening to our membership, developing relationships within the Grove business community, and advancing economic development efforts in conjunction with the City of Grove and other partners.”

Davis previously served as the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director and Director of Tourism and Visitor Development in the City of Miami.

Davis was also part of the Miami Downtown Redevelopment Authority and served as the director for the highly successful Route 66 Heritage Festival, one of the most popular events during the summer.

Davis brings to the table a wealth of leadership experience where she was recognized for her role in Oklahoma’s Tourism Organization of the Year, Oklahoma’s Best Social Media Campaign, and as a ‘Top 15 Executive to Watch’ by the Joplin Business Journal.

“I am grateful for the Board of Directors’ confidence in me and look forward to leading the Chamber,” Davis said.

Davis has served in leadership roles on the boards of the Miami Area Chamber of Commerce, Miami Area Economic Development Services, Oklahoma Route 66 Association, Green Country Tourism, and Grand Lake Association and has been a key leader in regional legislative efforts for the hospitality and tourism industry for nearly two decades.

“Amanda is a proven executive with great passion and enthusiasm for our region,” said the incoming board chairman, Steve Williams, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. “The board is excited to bring her experience and leadership into a strong organization with a great staff, members, and volunteers to support and further economic development efforts in Grove and Grand Lake.”

Davis was honored as an outstanding alumnus in 2018 by NEO A&M College and is a member of the Oklahoma 8-Man Football Coaches Associations Hall of Fame for her work on the annual all-star game.

Davis earned her undergraduate degree in marketing and management from Pittsburg State University and her associate degree in accounting from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. She completed her master’s degree in public administration from Anna Marie College.

A native of Picher-Cardin, Davis has been married to her husband Chad for 23 years and enjoys her role as mom to Seth, age 16 and Sayler, age 13.