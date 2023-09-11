NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Voters in Grove and Commerce will vote on ballot initiatives on Tuesday that could change the face of their communities.

Commerce voters will choose between Keith Rush and Kenneth Leggett for the community’s new mayor. Voters will also decide whether to adopt an Aldermanic form of city government.

Grove voters will cast votes on whether to approve a $16.5 million bond issue to build a new police department and fire department buildings.

City Manager Debbie Bottoroff said the plans to replace the antiquated buildings have been on the table for 18 months.

“We have held public meetings and offered tours of both buildings to educate the public about the need,” Bottoroff said.

The 25-year bond is earmarked to build a 26,116-square-foot fire station at a cost of $8.6 million and a 15,888-square-foot police station at a cost of $7.54 million. Both buildings were built in the early 1980s. Debbie Bottoroff, Grove City Manager

The fire department building has mold issues, she said.

“Both departments struggle with overcrowding issues,” Bottoroff said.

Grove’s 2023 population is 7,328 and is the 60th largest city in Oklahoma, according to census data. Approximately 4,300 residents live within the city limits and have property that will be affected by the bond according to the city’s demographics.

Bottoroff said property taxes are expected to go up the first year of the bond, but homeowners will see their property tax decrease during the duration of the 25-year bond.

“After months of studying the issue, the city felt like a bond issue was the most prudent course of action,” Bottoroff said.

A increase in sales tax would have put Grove’s sales tax at 10.1%, one of the highest in the state, she said.

Grove’s current sales tax is 9.6 percent.

“Sales tax is so volatile,” Bottoroff said. “If we allocate $16.5 million to a sales tax and we have a recession which would be a reduction in sales tax revenue the city is still obligated to that debt.”

“In that scenario, other citywide services would suffer including a reduction in personnel,” Bottorff said.