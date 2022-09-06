CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of a Tulsa man who drowned in the Illinois River.

Andrix Sangerman, 21, died on Monday.

Sangerman, who could not swim, was wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area at approximately 11:30 a.m. when he went under and did not resurface, according to GRDA police.

GRDA Police recovered Sangerman’s body around 2 PM in about 9.5ft of water.

Police do not suspect alcohol to be involved, said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesman.