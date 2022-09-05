CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – The body of a 21-year-old man was recovered from the Illinois River on Monday, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reported.

The man, who could not swim, was wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area at approximately 11:30 a.m. when he went under and did not resurface, according to GRDA police.

The victim’s name and address were not released.

The body was recovered around 2 p.m. in approximately 9.5 feet of water. Officers do not suspect alcohol to be involved, said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesman.

The incident is under investigation.