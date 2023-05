Woman in her mid 30s discovered in Buffalo Creek

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — A woman’s body was recovered from Grand Lake Sunday morning in about eight feet of water, said Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman.

The woman’s body was found around 3:45 a.m. by civilians at the mouth of the Buffalo Creek where it enters Elk River, he said.

Alberty said he expects to release the woman’s identity on Monday.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, he said.