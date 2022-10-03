GROVE, Okla. – One of Grand Lake’s favorite festivals kicks off this weekend.

The 39th annual Pelican Festival runs Thursday through Sunday at Wolf Creek Park, located off Highway 59 in Grove.

“The Pelican Festival is such a fun time,” said Debbie Bottoroff, Grove city manager.

The American White Pelicans return to Grand Lake every year, she said.

When visitors cross any of the three bridges into Grove, the Grand Lake waters are loaded with pelicans, she said.

“It’s beautiful for sightseers and photography buffs,” Bottoroff said.

The festival’s carnival is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Carnival armband coupons are now on sale at the Grand Lake Association offices for $25 each per session. They will cost $30 each at the ticket booth once the carnival opens on Thursday.

In addition to the carnival rides, there will be arts and crafts, food trucks, free balloon animals, Oasis Animal Adventures, car show, a parade, and great live entertainment.

Har-Ber Village Museum will also be offering free admission to the public Friday between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Pelican Festival.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr will serve as the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. and will travel north on Highway 59, through downtown Grove, and west to Cheapo Depo.

The car, truck and bike show are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They will have door prizes and a giveaway at the show. Oasis Animal Adventures will have some of their soft and cuddly animals at the park on Saturday from 10 am until 4 pm. and there will be free balloon animals on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Grand Lake Association Executive Director Jay Cranke continues with his rock and roll music with another great lineup of bands for this year’s event.

Live entertainment includes karaoke, Tulsa’s Fabulous Mid-Life Crisis Band and Double Vision, the Foreigner Experience.

The Fabulous Mid-Life Crisis Band is considered to be Oklahoma’s premier party band. They have played from Tulsa’s BOK Center to backyard weddings and play a mix of classic rock and soul music.