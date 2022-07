CLEORA, Okla. – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma using data from Zillow.

Cleora, located on the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake, came in sixth on the list.

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $884,771 which is 396% higher than the state average of $178,378.

One of the most expensive homes in the Cleora area is a $4.9 million custom built home in the gated community of Eagle Bluff.

The 13,000 square-foot, five bedroom, seven and half baths luxury home set on a 1.17-acre lot.

“Any house on Eagle Bluff is amazing,” said Peggy Steed, with Keller Williams Realty.

The Cleora area has the perfect lake view and it’s quite the drawing card, she said.

“It’s all about the view,” Steed said.

During the Covid pandemic, more and more employers allowed their employees to work remotely.

“Who wouldn’t want to have an office with breathtaking views of the lake and the natural beauty here at Grand,” Steed said.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Cashion

– Typical home value: $225,990

– 1-year price change: +14.5%

– 5-year price change: +41.6%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Coweta

– Typical home value: $228,818

– 1-year price change: +20.4%

– 5-year price change: +55.3%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#28. Norman

– Typical home value: $231,691

– 1-year price change: +18.4%

– 5-year price change: +37.4%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#27. Claremore

– Typical home value: $233,771

– 1-year price change: +21.4%

– 5-year price change: +55.7%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#26. Elgin

– Typical home value: $233,924

– 1-year price change: +8.4%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Lawton

#25. Luther

– Typical home value: $235,327

– 1-year price change: +19.2%

– 5-year price change: +54.2%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#24. Yukon

– Typical home value: $236,600

– 1-year price change: +21.6%

– 5-year price change: +40.8%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#23. Blanchard

– Typical home value: $237,039

– 1-year price change: +12.8%

– 5-year price change: +40.2%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#22. Inola

– Typical home value: $239,638

– 1-year price change: +20.3%

– 5-year price change: +64.6%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#21. Westport

– Typical home value: $245,292

– 1-year price change: +15.8%

– 5-year price change: +36.7%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#20. Mustang

– Typical home value: $245,941

– 1-year price change: +22.1%

– 5-year price change: +45.0%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#19. Liberty

– Typical home value: $246,231

– 1-year price change: +21.3%

– 5-year price change: +51.3%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#18. Collinsville

– Typical home value: $246,660

– 1-year price change: +20.5%

– 5-year price change: +46.5%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#17. Newcastle

– Typical home value: $250,047

– 1-year price change: +12.4%

– 5-year price change: +39.9%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#16. Tuttle

– Typical home value: $251,385

– 1-year price change: +13.1%

– 5-year price change: +41.7%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#15. Broken Arrow

– Typical home value: $252,018

– 1-year price change: +20.3%

– 5-year price change: +46.3%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#14. Oologah

– Typical home value: $264,525

– 1-year price change: +21.0%

– 5-year price change: +60.1%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#13. Choctaw

– Typical home value: $269,152

– 1-year price change: +18.5%

– 5-year price change: +44.9%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#12. Woodlawn Park

– Typical home value: $272,038

– 1-year price change: +18.1%

– 5-year price change: +40.1%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#11. Owasso

– Typical home value: $276,614

– 1-year price change: +18.7%

– 5-year price change: +42.1%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#10. Forest Park

– Typical home value: $280,940

– 1-year price change: +17.1%

– 5-year price change: +41.7%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#9. Limestone

– Typical home value: $282,977

– 1-year price change: +20.1%

– 5-year price change: +65.2%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#8. Bixby

– Typical home value: $292,657

– 1-year price change: +17.9%

– 5-year price change: +37.1%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#7. Piedmont

– Typical home value: $294,635

– 1-year price change: +21.8%

– 5-year price change: +42.2%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#6. Cleora

– Typical home value: $305,859

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +33.3%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#5. Jenks

– Typical home value: $306,725

– 1-year price change: +17.9%

– 5-year price change: +38.6%

– Metro area: Tulsa

#4. Goldsby

– Typical home value: $311,022

– 1-year price change: +10.3%

– 5-year price change: +42.8%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#3. Cedar Valley

– Typical home value: $316,720

– 1-year price change: +11.4%

– 5-year price change: +27.8%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#2. Edmond

– Typical home value: $319,765

– 1-year price change: +18.3%

– 5-year price change: +37.6%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

#1. Nichols Hills

– Typical home value: $884,771

– 1-year price change: +15.0%

– 5-year price change: +31.3%

– Metro area: Oklahoma City

