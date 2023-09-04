GROVE, Okla. — America’s Best Restaurants is visiting Grand Lake on Tuesday docking at Bella Donna’s At Grand Lake.

America’s Best Restaurants will be in Grove from 2 to 5 p.m.

The national media and marketing company focuses on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants.

During the filming, Bella Donna’s popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owners Libby Wright and Peter Florio.

The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Bella Donna’s At Grand Lake opened in May 2022. They offer traditional Italian cuisine, outdoor seating, a full bar, live music on weekends and even dockside delivery at Honey Creek Landing Marina.

Florio is a graduate of Johnson and Wales Culinary School.

Much of their cuisine is made from scratch. Popular items that may be featured in the episode include Tuscan chicken and eggplant rollatini.