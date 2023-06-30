GRAND LAKE — Independence Day holiday weekend is the perfect time for golfers to show their respect for World War II veterans.

Shangri-La Resort hosted a dedication ceremony on Friday for the grand opening of the “Battlefield Par-3 Course.”

The opening of The Battlefield marks an achievement and source of pride that’s difficult to put into words, said Barry Willingham, Shangri-la President and CEO in a prepared statement.

“We take great pride in Shangri-La having become a beloved destination for outdoor recreation, world-class golf, quality time with family and friends – all in an idyllic natural environment,” Willingham said.

We honor the following Oklahoma Military personnel who served our country with heroic gallantry in action, uncommon valor, and sacrifice.

Each honoree is represented on the Battlefield Par 3 Golf Course.

Click here to read a biography of each hero.

“To have a grand-scale living monument that honors our veterans and military service people fulfills a meaningful vision for our team and our commitment to never forget to honor those who have made our freedoms possible,” Willingham said. “We can’t wait for golfers of all ages to enjoy the special experience of playing The Battlefield.”

The 45-minute ceremony featured State Rep. Josh West, a Gulf War hero. A Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. West is also honored for Valor for his service in the U.S. Army, He founded the Oklahoma Veterans Caucus in the Oklahoma legislature and remains involved in numerous veterans’ organizations.

Oklahoma Ltd. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who serves as the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission chairman and Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage secretary.

Grove American Legion Post 178 Ritual Team handled the Presentation of the Colors and World War II veteran Paul Green, an American Legion Post member also addressed the crowd.

Former Broadway performer, Grove Schools alumni and Shangri-La member Ron Young performed the National Anthem.

The 3,000-yard Battlefield layout is a short course of creative, articulated scale and vision, constructed on an exceptional piece of land that features more than 100 feet of elevation change across its acreage. Mike Williams, Shangri;La Director of Communications

Williams said the course has five sets of tee boxes, plus up-close “Felix Tees” for beginners, youngsters or those wanting to work on their short game.

This short course also has a 165-yard warm-up area and 10,000-square-foot putting green, and a practice range and short-game facility at the main clubhouse, he said.

“The Battlefield is a beautiful, captivating, and purposefully designed short course like no other,” said Rob Yanovitch, Director of Golf Operations in a prepared statement.

“The course has an energy and excitement that, along with our renovated, world-class 27-hole championship course, elevates the golf experience at Shangri-La into the ‘Must Play’ category among Midwest destination resorts. We’re living in Shangri-La’s ‘Hello, World!’ era.”

Shangri-La legendary golf haven is host to the Legends, Heritage and Champions courses. The courses meander through rolling parkland landscapes and Grand Lake’s picturesque views.

The Legends ninth hole, “The Mickey Mantle Hole,” uniquely features two separate greens complexes separated by a waterfall. The New York Yankees legend hosted the “Mickey Mantle Golf Classic” charity tournament at Shangri-La from 1991 until his death in 1995.

Shangri-La, the lakefront vacation oasis, is home to a 119-room resort hotel, an indoor pool, a 6,500 square-foot outdoor resort pool with a splash pad and tanning ledge, a luxury spa and a full-service marina.