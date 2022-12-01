DISNEY, Okla. – A Christmas journey to Bethlehem is set on the shores of Grand Lake this weekend.

The “Journey to Jesus” is a walkthrough of Bethlehem, Jesus’s birthplace,” said Linda Goldner, co-founder of the Picture In Scripture Amphitheater.

The journey features a living nativity scene as well as a historic Bethlehem marketplace, she said.

“There are some cute and furry friends that greet everyone,” Goldner said.

The journey is from 3 to 8 p.m. from Dec. 2 through 4 at the Oasis Animal Adventures exotic zoo.

Families can get close to Daisy the spider monkey, Dory the baby kangaroo, and Sadie the coatimundi.

Established in 1985, this is the first Journey to Jesus presentation for the Picture In Scripture Amphitheater. The 1,000-seat outdoor amphitheater presents an original Biblical production every summer.

Admission is $5 per person and pony and camel rides will be available for an additional $5. For more information, call 918-435-8207.