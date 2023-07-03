GROVE, Okla. – An Oklahoma community recently received a grant earmarked to aid their city’s older residents.

Grove leaders announced the community received a grant from the American Association of Retired Persons or AARP, to add lighting and signals to the city’s downtown crosswalks to help make them safer, particularly for older pedestrians.

“The Flagship Grant of $12,700 will help our community with its goal of creating a safe place for all our residents.” Debbie Bottoroff, Grove city manager

Almost one-quarter of our community’s 7,250 population is over the age of 65, Bottoroff said.

Other Four State communities have received the grant in previous years including Webb City for a cement ramp leading to the Frisco Trail to help people of all abilities enjoy the trail and cross the adjacent road.

“AARP Oklahoma is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said Jim Randall, AARP Oklahoma Volunteer State President. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Oklahomans 50 and over.”

Projects must be completed by November 30, 2023.



Since 2017, AARP Oklahoma has awarded 22 grants and $330,560 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state. Nationwide, roughly 40% of AARP Community Challenge grants have been delivered in rural communities since the program’s inception, with a total investment of $4.3 million across 400 grants in rural areas.