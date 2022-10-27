MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is inviting you to join area community and business leaders, alumni, faculty, and staff for “The Greatest Show” on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, in the Student Activity Center. This one-night event is the largest NEO Foundation fundraiser of the year. Money raised from auction items and ticket sales directly benefits students through scholarships, while all other donations at the gala will fund the annual special project selected by the foundation board.

The focus this year is on the NEO Fine Arts Center, a campus and community resource that serves the college and area public and private schools. The goal is to raise money at the gala to purchase a projector and screen. This equipment will allow the College to show digital content such as movies and digital backgrounds for events, plays, and musicals, adding value to the venue.

“The Greatest Show is quickly becoming the social event of the year. We added a dozen more tables than in prior years, and they are almost gone. I look forward to meeting new people and coming together to raise money for our wonderful students,” said David Owen, Executive Director of the NEO Development Foundation.

If you would like to attend, an RSVP or ticket purchase is required prior to the event. Individual tickets are $125. You can purchase tickets, HERE.