QUAPAW, Okla. — It was a night of glitz and glamor at Downstream Casino for nurses.

Freeman Health System held its 7th annual Nursing Gala.

The more than $60,000 raised from sponsorships and ticket sales will go into the Freeman Nursing Education Fund, that will provide scholarships for Freeman nurses to advance their careers and knowledge.

Most importantly, the event recognizes the work nurses do every day.

“Our nurses are really the heart of the health system. They have the most daily contact with our patients, and they are such an important component of their care and treatment. We know the tremendous job and responsibility they have, so we want to say thank you to them,” said Paula Baker, President & CEO, Freeman Health System.

“They put in many, many hours; they sacrifice so much. So this is just our opportunity to honor them and celebrate them. They get to let their hair down, they get to get out of scrubs! This is all about them, for them,” said Mary Frerer, Chief Human Resource Officer, Freeman Health System.

Tonight’s theme was “The Greatest Show on Earth”.