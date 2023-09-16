COMMERCE, Okla. – Four Commerce High School students were involved in an alcohol-related crash where the vehicle rolled over eight times before coming to a rest leaving two teens in critical condition, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on South 560 Road approximately two miles north of Commerce.

Commerce School District Facebook Page

The patrol reported the 17-year-old male juvenile driver was intoxicated. He and a 15-year-old male passenger were admitted to Joplin hospitals. Both are in critical condition, the patrol reported.

Two other passengers, a 16-year-old male and Daylen Drury, 18, of Commerce were treated and released.

The vehicle was southbound on the county road at a high rate of speed, departed the roadway to the right and rolled eight times landing on the passenger side.