MIAMI, Okla. — Many Miami residents are frustrated with the Miami School Board because the suspension and subsequent resignation of longtime educator, Andrea Berry, appear to be shrouded in secrecy.

The Miami Board of Education accepted Berry’s resignation during Thursday night’s special meeting.

Andrea Berry

Berry served as the Wilson Early Childhood Center principal since 2022. The school district announced Amie Whitehill will serve as the interim principal. There are 199 students at the site.

The former principal commented after the meeting, choking back tears, giving the impression her resignation was submitted to the board in frustration.

“My passion for advocating for students and staff has not been well received by the current administration so I am bowing out,” Berry said after the meeting.

“I am sad to go.”

“I have been overwhelmed by the support everyone has shown me.” Andrea Berry

Berry’s resignation comes on the heels of her being suspended earlier this month.

After a three-hour executive session, the board announced their acceptance of Berry’s resignation.

The school district declined to release details on Berry’s suspension.

Chuck McKibben, school board president, declined to comment and referred all questions to Miami School Superintendent Nick Highsmith.

Highsmith said in an earlier interview he couldn’t comment on matters surrounding the suspension.

Social media sites have clamored for weeks wanting more information about why Berry was suspended.

The December regular school board meeting was standing room only, most individuals were there to support Berry.

Highsmith addressed the allegations of a lack of transparency by the school on his social media site.

“Throughout my tenure, I have always strived to be an honest, open, and transparent leader. However, it is crucial to understand that personnel matters are highly confidential and that, as government employees, we have a right to due process firmly rooted in the U.S. Constitution. While I pride myself on being transparent in situations where transparency is allowed, respecting the privacy and rights of all individuals involved is crucial.” Nick Highsmith, Facebook post, Dec. 21, 2023

On Friday, school officials were sent an open records request for a copy of Berry’s resignation letter.

The Miami School District is on Christmas Break this week.

The school did not provide a copy of Berry’s resignation letter, but David Frazier, the school spokesman, supplied a letter that was sent to all Wilson Early Childhood parents.

“Being principal at Wilson and Rockdale Elementary has truly been one of my greatest joys,” Berry said. “I wish I had the opportunity to say goodbye to the students and my staff but unfortunately, I am unable to do so.”

Berry said she was proud of the work she and her staff did at the school and all she accomplished.

Berry encouraged the staff at the Wilson Early Childhood campus to “finish the year strong.”

“If you would hug those kiddos for me that would make my heart so happy,” Berry said referring to the Wilson students.

Berry, a 28-year career educator had been the Rockdale Elementary principal before the school was converted into a virtual learning center during the COVID-19 pandemic.