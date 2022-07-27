Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oklahoma with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of population with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Love County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (1,410 total)

— 28.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (490 total)

— 34.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $732,000

— Cost per meal: $3.04

#49. Harper County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (530 total)

— 29.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9% (170 total)

— 22.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $289,000

— Cost per meal: $3.19

#48. Garvin County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (3,920 total)

— 29.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (1,370 total)

— 34.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,053,000

— Cost per meal: $3.06

#47. Beckham County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (3,150 total)

— 30.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.8% (1,100 total)

— 35.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,684,000

— Cost per meal: $3.13

#46. Jackson County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (3,570 total)

— 30.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.6% (1,310 total)

— 41.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,892,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

#45. Lincoln County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (4,950 total)

— 30.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (1,720 total)

— 38.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,602,000

— Cost per meal: $3.07

#44. Osage County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (6,690 total)

— 30.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.9% (2,390 total)

— 56.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,561,000

— Cost per meal: $3.11

#43. Ellis County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (570 total)

— 31.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.8% (180 total)

— 35.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $320,000

— Cost per meal: $3.28

#42. Pontotoc County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (5,490 total)

— 31.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.3% (1,740 total)

— 32.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,604,000

— Cost per meal: $2.77

#41. Roger Mills County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (530 total)

— 32.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.4% (190 total)

— 39.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $293,000

— Cost per meal: $3.23

#40. Nowata County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (1,530 total)

— 36.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (500 total)

— 44.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $808,000

— Cost per meal: $3.09

#39. Pawnee County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (2,450 total)

— 36.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.9% (820 total)

— 43.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,334,000

— Cost per meal: $3.19

#38. Tillman County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.0% (1,110 total)

— 37.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.8% (400 total)

— 56.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $582,000

— Cost per meal: $3.07

#37. Carter County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (7,350 total)

— 39.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.5% (2,610 total)

— 47.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,715,000

— Cost per meal: $2.96

#36. Pottawatomie County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (10,980 total)

— 39.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.8% (3,590 total)

— 42.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,587,000

— Cost per meal: $2.98

#35. Stephens County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (6,680 total)

— 40.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.8% (2,210 total)

— 49.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,574,000

— Cost per meal: $3.13

#34. Comanche County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (18,610 total)

— 40.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.7% (6,560 total)

— 55.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $9,305,000

— Cost per meal: $2.92

#33. Murray County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.0% (2,230 total)

— 46.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.0% (720 total)

— 50.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,125,000

— Cost per meal: $2.95

#32. Cotton County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.1% (940 total)

— 47.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.5% (290 total)

— 47.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $493,000

— Cost per meal: $3.07

#31. Payne County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.1% (13,150 total)

— 47.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.1% (2,980 total)

— 30.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,781,000

— Cost per meal: $3.02

#30. Caddo County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.2% (4,720 total)

— 48.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.7% (1,670 total)

— 55.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,340,000

— Cost per meal: $2.90

#29. Marshall County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.6% (2,750 total)

— 52.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.3% (900 total)

— 59.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,407,000

— Cost per meal: $2.99

#28. Kay County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.6% (7,380 total)

— 52.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.0% (2,660 total)

— 64.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,515,000

— Cost per meal: $2.79

#27. Bryan County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.6% (7,730 total)

— 52.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.0% (2,400 total)

— 50.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,133,000

— Cost per meal: $3.13

#26. Muskogee County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.7% (11,490 total)

— 53.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.5% (4,130 total)

— 67.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,677,000

— Cost per meal: $2.89

#25. Greer County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.8% (990 total)

— 54.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.9% (270 total)

— 56.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $537,000

— Cost per meal: $3.17

#24. Mayes County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.8% (6,890 total)

— 54.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.6% (2,280 total)

— 61.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,643,000

— Cost per meal: $3.09

#23. Pittsburg County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.0% (7,510 total)

— 56.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.8% (2,340 total)

— 63.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,999,000

— Cost per meal: $3.11

#22. Delaware County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.2% (7,300 total)

— 57.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.4% (2,290 total)

— 80.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,867,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

#21. Cherokee County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.2% (8,390 total)

— 57.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.5% (2,550 total)

— 61.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,624,000

— Cost per meal: $3.22

#20. Craig County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.3% (2,490 total)

— 58.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.3% (770 total)

— 66.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,288,000

— Cost per meal: $3.03

#19. Okmulgee County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.3% (6,710 total)

— 58.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.0% (2,400 total)

— 78.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,372,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

#18. Ottawa County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.4% (5,490 total)

— 59.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.1% (1,970 total)

— 71.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,684,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

#17. Hughes County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.5% (2,340 total)

— 60.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.7% (760 total)

— 76.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,167,000

— Cost per meal: $2.92

#16. Jefferson County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.7% (1,090 total)

— 62.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.6% (400 total)

— 82.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $574,000

— Cost per meal: $3.08

#15. Atoka County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.8% (2,460 total)

— 63.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.7% (800 total)

— 76.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,248,000

— Cost per meal: $2.97

#14. Johnston County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (1,990 total)

— 65.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 27.5% (720 total)

— 88.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,011,000

— Cost per meal: $2.97

#13. Kiowa County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.1% (1,610 total)

— 66.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.2% (550 total)

— 79.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $828,000

— Cost per meal: $3.01

#12. Le Flore County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.1% (9,060 total)

— 66.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.2% (3,190 total)

— 79.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,640,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00

#11. Sequoyah County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.2% (7,610 total)

— 67.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.5% (2,620 total)

— 81.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,826,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

#10. Haskell County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.3% (2,320 total)

— 67.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.9% (790 total)

— 77.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,179,000

— Cost per meal: $2.97

#9. Seminole County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.5% (4,600 total)

— 69.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.3% (1,640 total)

— 80.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,317,000

— Cost per meal: $2.95

#8. Coal County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.6% (1,040 total)

— 70.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.6% (370 total)

— 82.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $532,000

— Cost per meal: $2.99

#7. Latimer County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.7% (1,930 total)

— 71.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.0% (630 total)

— 91.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $990,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00

#6. McCurtain County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.7% (6,180 total)

— 71.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 27.3% (2,300 total)

— 87.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,220,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05

#5. McIntosh County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.9% (3,720 total)

— 73.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 29.1% (1,160 total)

— 99.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,932,000

— Cost per meal: $3.04

#4. Okfuskee County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.1% (2,300 total)

— 75.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 27.2% (760 total)

— 86.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,181,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00

#3. Pushmataha County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.2% (2,140 total)

— 76.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 27.4% (680 total)

— 87.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,096,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00

#2. Adair County

– Food insecurity rate: 20.2% (4,480 total)

— 85.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.4% (1,700 total)

— 94.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,179,000

— Cost per meal: $2.85

#1. Choctaw County

– Food insecurity rate: 20.6% (3,050 total)

— 89.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 30.0% (1,080 total)

— 105.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,537,000

— Cost per meal: $2.95