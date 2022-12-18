QUAPAW, Okla. — An educational center offered something a little different for Christmas this year.

“Five Mile Camp” in Quapaw works with at-risk students year-round, offering many learning opportunities through various programs.

But for today only, the camp’s holiday train was open to the public and there was a special surprise inside the train.

Santa was there for family photos while the train conductor gave tours of the beautifully decorated Christmas train, a very close resemblance to the “Polar Express.”

Kids also got a chance to spend time with horses and check out tractors.

“We had never done it before and we just thought it’d be a cool thing to do and we’d like to include the public and kinda open up and let everybody know what we’re about. // We’ve always been all about helping others. And that’s our main goal, we just want to bring joy to families and let them have a place to come,” said Garrett Archer, Camp Recruiter, 5 Mile Camp.

Dozens of families made it out to camp for the one-time opportunity.