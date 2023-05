GRAND LAKE, Okla. (KFOR) – Five people are recovering after being injured in a boat explosion at a local lake.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a boat explosion at Grand Lake’s Check-In Bay.

Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say five people were injured, including a 5-year-old child.

All five people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to make a full recovery.

At this point, the explosion is under investigation.